Damar Hamlin Rips 'Burnt Out Old Head' Antonio Brown, 'Biggest Weirdo We Know'

Damar Hamlin went in on Antonio Brown on Friday morning -- firing away at the ex-NFL star in two separate social media posts ... calling AB not only a "weirdo," but a "burnt out old head" too.

The Buffalo Bills star unleashed his rant minutes after Brown responded to the prompt "A fictional character’s death that you have NOT gotten over" with a picture of Hamlin.

"I pray God don’t ever let me turn into a burnt out old head like you..," Hamlin said. "I used to look up to you damn near s*** sad frfr. Talk bout a clone bring the real AB back!"

Hamlin added that he believed Brown made the post because he didn't respond to the former Buccaneers receiver's direct message earlier this week.

"guess you playing lame games on twitter with my situation because I ain’t DM you back," he said.

But, Hamlin didn't stop there, in a follow-up, he called Brown "the biggest weirdo we know!"

"You was supposed to be an example setter," he said, including a screen shot of Brown's apparent DMs to him. "Get off twitter & go do some work with some kids or something. #PrayForAB."

Been in my DM over a year talking to yourself. You was supposed to be an example setter. Now you the biggest weirdo we know! Get off twitter & go do some work with some kids or something. #PrayForAB 🤡 pic.twitter.com/UD5D9erpax — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) March 29, 2024 @HamlinIsland

Of course, Brown -- who appears to be spending most of his free time on social media these days -- clapped back with a multitude of tweets ... seeming to imply that he was just joking around.

Although, he did add, "I’ll leave your ass sleep in a field fr boy u don’t know me like that."