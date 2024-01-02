Damar Hamlin Gets Heart Hands Tattoo One Year After Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin is commemorating the one-year anniversary of his terrifying cardiac arrest with some new ink ... getting a pair of heart hands tattooed on the back of his neck.

The Buffalo Bills safety hit up Alexander Brenes twelve months after he nearly died on a football field to get the piece done ... and as you can see, it came out awesome.

In addition to the hands, the dark, black tattoo also features an image of an electrocardiogram -- a clear homage to the health scare he suffered while playing against the Bengals on Jan. 2, 2023.

The 25-year-old -- who often threw up the heart hands during his recovery process -- was obviously thrilled with the final product ... he posed for a pic with the tattoo artist and even left a comment on Brenes' Instagram page as well.