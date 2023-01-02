Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Collapses On Field, Officials Administer Emergency CPR

1/2/2023 6:22 PM PT
damar hamlin
UPDATE

7:08 PM PT -- The NFL says Damar Hamlin is currently in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

UPDATE

7:02 PM PT -- The league has announced the Bills vs. Bengals game will not continue on Monday night following Hamlin's injury. A makeup date and time have yet to be revealed.

Horrifying moment during the Bills vs. Bengals game on "Monday Night Football" -- Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed at the end of a play ... and required CPR in the middle of the field.

The incident happened just minutes into the game's first quarter ... right after Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins to the ground.

RUSHED OFF THE FIELD
The 24-year-old -- a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft -- appeared to get up from the stop just fine ... but he seemed to lose consciousness as he got to his feet, and crumpled to the ground.

Medical personnel raced onto the field -- and according to the game's announcer, Joe Buck, officials performed CPR on him for several minutes.

Bills Players Emotional After Damar Hamlin Collapse
He was eventually strapped to a backboard and loaded onto a stretcher. He was then taken off the field in an ambulance.

Players from both teams were visibly concerned for the defensive back -- Josh Allen buried his face in his hands, while Stefon Diggs had tears running down his face. Reporters on the scene said multiple other players were seen crying.

LAMAR OPENS UP

The league has temporarily suspended play in wake of the injury.

Story developing ...

