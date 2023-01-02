Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Collapses On Field ... Officials Administer Emergency CPR

Horrifying moment during the Bills vs. Bengals game on "Monday Night Football" -- Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed at the end of a play ... and required CPR in the middle of the field.

The incident happened just minutes into the game's first quarter ... right after Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins to the ground.

Play video content TMZSports.com

The 24-year-old -- a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft -- appeared to get up from the stop just fine ... but he seemed to lose consciousness as he got to his feet, and crumpled to the ground.

Medical personnel raced onto the field -- and according to the game's announcer, Joe Buck, officials performed CPR on him for several minutes.

He was eventually strapped to a backboard and loaded onto a stretcher. He was then taken off the field in an ambulance.

The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023 @BuffaloBills

Players from both teams were visibly concerned for the defensive back -- Josh Allen buried his face in his hands, while Stefon Diggs had tears running down his face. Reporters on the scene said multiple other players were seen crying.

Play video content

The league has temporarily suspended play in wake of the injury.