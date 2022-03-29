Christian Eriksen Scores Goal On Same Field 290 Days After Cardiac Arrest

Christian Eriksen solidified his incredible comeback on Tuesday ... by scoring a goal on the same field he suffered a cardiac arrest on just 290 days prior -- and the scene is incredibly powerful.

The moment happened in the 57th minute of Denmark's match against Serbia at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen ... when Eriksen fired a shot to the near post and to the back of the net to secure a 3-0 lead and the win.

➖June 12, 2021: Christian Eriksen suffers a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020, his health and career in jeopardy.



"In the ambulance, I told [them] 'Keep my boots, I won't need them.'"



➖March 29, 2022: On the same field he collapsed on 290 days prior, this happens:



🎥: @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/uaTvaRVFFE — Boardroom (@boardroom) March 29, 2022 @boardroom

Naturally, the home fans stood and shouted for the soccer star ... and his teammates celebrated as Eriksen scored his second goal in two games.

BTW -- CE scored a goal for Denmark on Saturday ... in his first game back since he collapsed to the field during Euro 2020 last June.

Eriksen previously did not know if he'd ever be able to suit up and take the pitch again ... but all doubt has been erased less than one year later.