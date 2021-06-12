Danish Soccer Star Christian Eriksen Collapses on Field, Receives CPR

Christian Eriksen -- a Danish soccer player, who's one of the stars on the national team -- just had a frightening emergency during the first round of the UEFA European Championship ... collapsing on the field and requiring immediate medical attention.

The 29-year-old midfielder fell to the ground Saturday during Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland, toward the end of the first half. He was jogging back and about to receive a ball being thrown to him from one of his teammates, when all of a sudden ... Eriksen toppled over without provocation -- not being touched by another player or anything.

Praying for Christian Eriksen 🙏 This is so freaking scary. Lord him heal pic.twitter.com/CqKXKxwhoG — MERCIFULGOD (@GeneralVjay) June 12, 2021 @GeneralVjay

Everyone around him instantly recognized he was suffering an emergency and called for the ref to stop the game -- while also waving on team doctors and other first-responders on hand. Footage was captured from the terrifying moment ... and it's clear he'd lost consciousness.

Reports say CPR was rendered to Eriksen on the spot before he was carried off a stretcher for further treatment. His team -- including players from the other side -- were notably concerned, with a majority of them taking a knee out of respect ... a tradition in soccer.