Christian Eriksen Returns To Soccer 7 Months After Cardiac Arrest During Game

Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen is officially back -- the midfielder has announced his return to the pitch just 7 months after suffering cardiac arrest during Euro 2020.

"Happy to announce that I've signed with Brentford Football Club," Eriksen said Monday via IG.

"I can't wait to get started and hopefully I'll see you all very soon."

Last June, the midfielder lost consciousness and fell to the ground during the first round of Denmark's UEFA European Championship match.

Medics gave him CPR on the field ... and he was carried off on a stretcher and transferred to a local hospital.

Danish doctors later confirmed Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest ... and the 29-year-old would need an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (a type of pacemaker) to prevent further episodes.

Because of his heart device and Italy's medical laws, Eriksen was unable to play ... and he agreed with Inter Milan to terminate his contract in Dec. 2021.

Fast forward 7 months ... and Eriksen has signed a 6-month deal with Brentford.

Play video content @chriseriksen8 / Instagram

"We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world-class player to Brentford," head coach Thomas Frank said.

"He hasn’t trained with a team for 7 months, but has done a lot of work on his own. He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level."