Soccer Legend Pele Hospitalized, Receiving Chemo For Colon Cancer

Pele is hospitalized in Brazil -- where the soccer legend is undergoing chemotherapy treatments -- this months after the soccer G.O.A.T. found out he had colon cancer.

The 81-year-old FIFA "Player Of The Century" is receiving chemo at Sao Paolo Hospital Albert Einstein, the hospital and Pele's assistant announced this week, in an effort to treat cancer found during a routine exam in September.

After the diagnosis, the former footballer underwent surgery to remove a tumor in September, spending nearly a month in the hospital. At the time, the hospital said Pele would require chemotherapy.

So, nothing unexpected ... and the hospital says the plan is to discharge Pele -- who is in stable condition -- in the next few days.

Despite the health conditions, Pele has continued to keep a positive attitude.

“When the path is difficult, celebrate each step of the journey,” he wrote on Instagram during his last hospital stay.

“Focus on your happiness. It’s true that I can’t jump anymore, but these past few days, I’ve been punching the air more times than usual.”

As for Pele the player, many people consider him to be the greatest soccer player of all time. He is the only male to win the World Cup three times ... leading Brazil to their first title in 1958.

And, he is also the country's all-time leading international scorer with 77 goals and scored more than 1,000 in his entire playing career before retiring in 1977.