Christian Eriksen Breaks Silence After Medical Emergency, 'I Won't Give Up!'

Just days after he collapsed on the soccer field, Christian Erikson is speaking out -- vowing to fight in his recovery while doctors continue to hunt for the cause of the medical emergency.

"'Thank you, I won't give up," Eriksen said in a statement issued through his agent to the Italian media outlet, "Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I feel better now -- but I want to understand what's happened."

The statement continued, "I want to say thank you all for what you did for me."

As we previously reported, the 29-year-old went into cardiac arrest during Saturday's Denmark vs. Finland game in Copenhagen.

Emergency medial personnel raced onto the field to treat him -- and he was eventually resuscitated with a defibrillator.

Eriksen was transported to a nearby hospital where he continues his recovery. He's currently in stable condition.

The Denmark team doctor, Morten Boesen, spoke with the media on Sunday and addressed the seriousness of Erikson's situation in the seconds after the soccer star collapsed.

"He was gone," Boesen said ... "And we did cardiac resuscitation. And it was cardiac arrest."

He added, ""How close were we? I don’t know. We got him back after one defib. That’s quite fast."

As for what caused the incident, Boesen said specialists are still trying to figure that out.

"I’m not [a] cardiologist, so the details about why it happened and further, I will leave to the experts.

Bottom line ... Eriksen seems to be on the road to recovery, which is a miracle considering how scary things looked on Saturday.