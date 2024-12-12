Michael Jordan's Chicago Mansion Sells for $9.5 Million After 12 Years On Market

Michael Jordan has officially parted ways with his Chicago mansion ... and the new owner got it for a bargain -- $9.5 million!!

The 56,000-square-foot property has been on and off the market since 2012 ... and was initially priced at $29,000,000 before it dropped to $14.8 million in 2015.

As we previously reported, a buyer was found earlier this year ... however, the deal was "contingent" on several unknown factors.

Ultimately, a deal was made to secure the digs for even less dough this week ... with the final price tag coming in short of eight figures.

The place -- which Jordan built in 1995 -- is incredible ... and sits on seven acres in Highland Park, it has nine bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, an indoor gym, library, cigar room and full-sized basketball court (duh).

There's also an infinity pool, tennis court, and the famous No. 23 gate.

The home is so badass, even Travis Scott used it for his "FRANCHISE" visuals back in 2020 ... getting the blessing from MJ himself.

His Airness was beloved throughout Chicago (and all over the world) during his 13 seasons with the Bulls ... bringing home six NBA championships for the Windy City in the process.