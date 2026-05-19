Andre Berto Warns Adrien Broner About Streaming, Don't Get Lost In The Sauce!

Adrien Broner's boxing career is behind him, but he's found a new lane with streaming ... and fellow fighter Andre Berto tells TMZ Sports he's thrilled to see AB try his hand at entertainment -- that is, as long as he proceeds with caution.

AB has become the latest big name to take his talents to Kick ... joining forces with DeenTheGreat for some pretty wild content for his thousands of subscribers.

Adrien Broner starts feeling himself after downing his 5th drink in 5 seconds 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OWlIwCqMHP @kick_clips

There has been some concern about his actions in front of the camera -- like drinking and questionable interactions with women -- and Berto said he actually checked in on AB recently to make sure he's good.

"We're happy to see him back up and in the light," Berto said at LAX ... "But I told him, 'You gotta get a grip of it,' because he can easily put himself in a very compromising position."

Berto pointed at booze and women as the two biggest worries surrounding Broner's streams ... especially when a lot of folks in that space will do whatever it takes to go viral.

Berto also said the money and fame could come back in Broner's life at a rapid rate ... something he hopes AB is prepared to experience ... as he's really struggled as of late.

Adrien Broner got CURVED. She refused to put her number in AB’s phone and bro instantly hit her with “your LOSS” 😭 pic.twitter.com/LlnK1fqGSk @Qazzclips

"I just want him to learn from what happened the last few years and really try to shake himself up to try and get back on track," Berto said.