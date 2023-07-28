Adrien Broner Apologizes To GF For Vegas Mistake ... 'These Bitches Got Nothin' On You'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Whatever Adrien Broner did in Las Vegas, he's in DEEP trouble with his girlfriend now ... 'cause he's sharing his most sincere apologies with TMZ Sports -- saying, "None of these bitches got nothin' on you."

We caught up with AB following Thursday's press conference for the Errol Spence and Terence Crawford fight ... and while he's hyped up for the epic showdown, there was something else eating him up inside.

"I got into it with my girl," he told us before issuing a direct mea culpa to his lady. "I wanna say Trea'Jure, I love you, I'm sorry. I don't know what happened. I love you."

We did some digging on the drama ... and it seems like AB might be referring to an interview he did earlier in the day, when he repeatedly asked a female reporter for her number.

Trea'Jure appeared to respond on Instagram ... saying, "Lmao [I don't care] about that damn interview! Adrien is single ok. That's what he's supposed to do tf"

"I hope he gets plenty numbers I'm rooting for him."

The whole "single" thing might be news to AB ... 'cause in his apology, he made sure Trea'Jure knew he was a faithful, one-woman man.

"None of these bitches got nothin' on you," AB said. "I'ma just be out here jackin' my d***."