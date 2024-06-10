Adrien Broner Gets New Tooth After Blair Cobbs Knockout Punch

Adrien Broner wasn't without one of his front teeth for long after it was knocked out during his fight with Blair Cobbs ... the boxing star revealed on Sunday he's already replaced the missing chomper!

If you missed it, Cobbs socked the fang out of Broner's mouth on Friday during a dominant performance at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida.

Oh my lawd, Adrien Broner gets dropped and his tooth knocked out by Blair Cobbs 😯🤦🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lxJqmPjrjk — TstreeT Controversy (@Terel_Vann) June 8, 2024 @Terel_Vann

In the second round of the bout, Cobbs landed a right jab ... and then a left hook that sent Broner to the canvas.

Unfortunately for the fighter, Broner's tooth was also sent to the mat in the collision.

"Adrien 'The Problem' Broner has one less tooth now than he began the night with," one of the broadcast's commentators said.

Broner (35-5) was clearly pissed over the situation ... but he went to the dentist on Sunday and got it replaced -- and showed his 1.2 million fans his new smile on his Instagram shortly after.

It wasn't the only injury Broner suffered in this loss ... he also said he fractured his elbow and tore up his shoulder.