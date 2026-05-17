Brandon Clarke’s Fiancée Amber Lorraine Breaks Silence Over Death In Tribute

Brandon Clarke's fiancée Amber Lorraine is mourning his heartbreaking loss ... revealing the two were preparing to get married before his sudden death last week.

Amber shared an emotional tribute to Instagram Sunday alongside a series of photos and a clip including Brandon getting down on one knee -- admitting that the day he proposed was the happiest day of her life ... and she has no idea how to move forward without him.

In the lengthy caption, Amber called Brandon her soulmate and opened up about the life they were building together ... saying they were supposed to marry soon, start a family, and eventually live somewhere where they could be surrounded by animals and a garden.

She remembered the Memphis Grizzlies star as endlessly talented and deeply caring -- praising everything from his music and gaming skills to the way he made her feel loved every day.

Amber also shared intimate memories from their relationship ... including watching 'Harry Potter' together, cooking his favorite breakfast and dreaming about their future -- ending by asking him to continue watching over her.