Play video content Video: Brandon Clarke, Jason Collins Honored Before NBA Playoff Game Courtesy of NBA

The NBA acknowledged the two tragic losses in the family ahead of Tuesday's playoff game ... with the San Antonio Spurs honoring both Brandon Clarke and Jason Collins prior to tipoff against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The fans at Frost Bank Center took part in a moment of silence for both players ... with P.A. announcer Roland Ruiz addressing the news with heartfelt words about both pros.

"The NBA family mourns the passing of two if its own -- Brandon Clarke, a beloved member of the Memphis Grizzlies since 2019, whose leadership and passion earned him respect throughout the Memphis community and around the league, passed away at the age of 29, and 13-year NBA player and NBA Cares ambassador Jason Collins died after a long battle with brain cancer," the Ruiz announced.

The tribute continued, "He broke barriers that will positively impact the sports world for generations to come, and he'll always be remembered for his bravery and kindness."

After the tribute, the crowd applauded for Clarke and Collins.

As we previously reported, Clarke passed away on Monday in Los Angeles ... and his death is being investigated as a possible overdose.