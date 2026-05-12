Jason Collins, NBA's First Openly Gay Player, Dead At 47

Jason Collins -- the NBA's first openly gay player -- has died at 47 years old after a battle with brain cancer, the league announced.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement on the loss ... saying, "Jason Collins’ impact and influence extended far beyond basketball as he helped make the NBA, WNBA and larger sports community more inclusive and welcoming for future generations."

"He exemplified outstanding leadership and professionalism throughout his 13-year NBA career and in his dedicated work as an NBA Cares Ambassador," he added. "Jason will be remembered not only for breaking barriers, but also for the kindness and humanity that defined his life and touched so many others."

“On behalf of the NBA, I send my heartfelt condolences to Jason’s husband, Brunson, and his family, friends and colleagues across our leagues.”

Play video content February 14. 2023 Video: The Last Time We Saw Jason Collins TMZSports.com

Collins played for the Nets, Grizzlies, Timberwolves, Hawks, Celtics and Wizards over the course of his career ... but his most notable moment is when he revealed he was gay on April 29, 2013, in an essay for Sports Illustrated.

He famously said, "I'm a 34-year-old NBA center. I'm Black. And I'm gay."

He became the first openly gay active male athlete in any of the four major professional men's sports leagues ... and received a ton of support from names like Kobe Bryant, President Obama and Oprah Winfrey.

Collins' twin brother, Jarron, also played in the NBA.

In December, Collins revealed to ESPN he was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma ... one of the most aggressive and inoperable forms of the disease.

He sought experimental treatment overseas ... but the cancer returned, and he died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family.