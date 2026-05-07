'Ladies of London' Star Misse Beqiri's Ex Jake Hall Dead at 35

Jake Hall -- a former British reality star known for the popular show, "The Only Way Is Essex" and the ex of "Ladies of London" star Misse Beqiri, has reportedly died after a night out in Spain.

Police discovered Hall at a Spanish villa with severe head injuries and surrounded by blood, according to The Sun.

Sources told the outlet ... investigators theorized Hall's death was a "tragic accident" in which he shattered a glass door with his head after becoming agitated for some unknown reason.

Witnesses also told police Hall was in party mode through the night, ending up back in the villa he rented, where the celebration continued until things took a dark turn.

As you may know, Hall joined the cast of 'TOWIE' in 2015. While on the show, he dated fellow cast member Chloe Lewis, but they had a turbulent relationship that eventually ended.

Hall also has a child with Missé Beqiri, star of "The Real Housewives of Cheshire" and "Ladies of London." Missé's team issued a statement, saying she's "supporting and protecting their child as they come to terms with this devastating loss."

Hall was 35.