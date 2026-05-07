Renee Zellweger & Ant Anstead's House Guest Seeking $10 Million in Court Battle

The woman suing Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead over an alleged injury at his rental home is looking for more than $10 million in damages ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Tracey Belland filed a doc laying out the multi-million dollar sum she wants to collect in her suit against Zellweger, Antstead, and the owner of the home in question, Glenn Wilson.

Tracey said the millions will compensate for her pain and suffering and her emotional distress from the alleged incident ... not to mention a little more for her medical expenses. But Glenn claims Tracey filed for bankruptcy and failed to mention the lawsuit … and says she can no longer bring it. He's asking the judge to throw out the lawsuit. A judge has yet to rule.

As TMZ previously reported ... Tracey sued Renee, Ant, and Glenn for an injury during a visit to the home in early 2024. She claimed to have visited Ant’s rental home in Laguna Beach, California.

Tracey said she injured herself due to stepping on a thin rug that was covering a hole. She said she stumbled over the uneven surface, injuring her knee.

A source familiar with the situation tells TMZ ... Renee never lived at the property but did live nearby at her own separate property. We're told she wasn't on the lease and isn't liable. Ant has also scoffed at the suggestion he's liable for the alleged injuries.