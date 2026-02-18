Renee Zellweger, Ant Anstead Sued by Woman Injured While Visiting Rental House

Renee Zellweger and her boyfriend, Ant Anstead, are in a legal battle with a woman who claims she was seriously injured while visiting the couple at their rental home ... TMZ has learned.

The Oscar winner and Ant were sued by a woman named Tracey Bryn Belland ... Belland claims Renee and Ant were living in a home in Laguna Beach, California, that Ant was renting. Belland says she was injured during a visit to the home on August 14, 2024, when she tripped and fell on the patio.

According to the suit, filed the first week of February, Belland says a “thin rug had been placed over a hole, which caused her to stumble over the uneven surface, resulting in an injury to her right knee.”

Belland said she was forced to undergo treatment for her injuries. She said she will continue to deal with pain from the fall.

The suit demands unspecified damages and seeks compensation for medical and other expenses.

Renee and Ant denied all allegations they're responsible for any injuries, asserting Belland caused her own injuries due to her own negligence.

The owner of the home -- who Tracey Belland added as a defendant -- filed a cross-complaint against Renee and Ant. He claimed they were responsible for exposing Belland to any risk of harm in the place and not warning her, and any damages that may be awarded to Belland should be covered by the actress and her man.

A source tells TMZ that Renee was not on the lease and is not liable.