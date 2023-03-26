Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Ant Anstead Sells Laguna Beach Home

Ant Anstead Unloads Laguna Beach Home ... But Not Going Far!!!

3/26/2023 12:20 AM PT
Ant Antstead's Laguna Beach Home
Launch Gallery
$OLD! Launch Gallery
Jack Kahoe | Amplify Marketing

Ant Anstead is looking for a small change of scenery ... TMZ has learned he's sold his O.C. home, but he's hoping to stay in the neighborhood.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... the "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" host sold his 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 1,968-square-foot Laguna Beach pad on Monday with the closing price of $3.1 million. Ant bought the place for $2.8 million a few years back.

Jack Kahoe | Amplify Marketing

We're told he plans to find a new place in Laguna, although he hasn't found the right spot to call home just yet -- but he's not the only one leaving his old block.

Jack Kahoe | Amplify Marketing

Our sources say Ant's GF Renée Zellweger moved out of the house across the street from Ant's home last summer. As we reported, Renée started renting that place in November 2021 for $30k/month.

You'll recall, the Discovery+ personality listed his pad in October of last year and began storing his stuff at Renée's home.

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead at the Beach
Launch Gallery
Kissing On The Coast Launch Gallery
Mega

At the time, our sources made it clear, Ant's intentions were NOT to move in with her ... and we're told that's still the case.

Jack Kahoe | Amplify Marketing

Whoever snagged Ant's now-former pad got quite the spread -- it has cool features like vaulted ceilings, a brick fireplace for those SoCal winter nights (climate change, bro) and a sunroom that can be transformed into a studio.

Plus, there's a wraparound deck to take in incredible Pacific Ocean views -- those are great year-round, even in the winter.

911 Inline Promo HULU

Azita Sadeghi of Compass held the listing.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later