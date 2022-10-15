Ant Anstead Not Moving in With Renee Zellweger Amid Laguna Beach House Sale

Ant Anstead might be picking up and moving -- but it's not gonna be across the street where his girlfriend, Renee Zellweger, lives ... despite it looking like he's doing exactly that.

The TV personality recently put his Laguna Beach cottage on the market for $3.3 million -- interesting because he'd called it his dream home after his split with Christina Haack ... but even more so because Renee, his current SO, has recently set up shop across the street.

As their relationship has continued to get more and more serious, there was speculation Ant might be finally shacking up with RZ after months of dating -- especially after some photos surfaced this week showing him carrying quite a few personal items over to her crib.

Unfortunately for RenAnt stans, that's not what's happening. Sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... he's just storing some stuff at her house -- her garage, specifically -- for the time being as he prepares to stage his current LB cottage in the search for a new owner.

In other words, they're not moving in together ... but are still together. Our sources say Ant is still looking for his own new pad -- the reason being ... we're told he simply wants something new. He's been there a year-plus now after snapping it up for $2.8 million.

As for the house itself, well ... it's nice. The home comes with its own wraparound deck, vaulted ceilings, an original brick fireplace and a sunroom that can be turned into a studio.