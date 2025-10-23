Renée Zellweger's Character Bridget Jones to Receive Statue in London

Renée Zellweger has a new accomplishment to journal about ... her iconic character Bridget Jones will be immortalized in Central London with a statue!

A bronze cast of the romcom heroine is set to debut in November in London's Leicester Square on the Scenes in the Square movie statue trail ... an ode to London's film industry with statues of some iconic cinema characters.

The statue's new home is located very close to where the fourth 'Bridget Jones' movie -- "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" -- premiered earlier this year ... so, it's a familiar stomping ground for Zellweger, who will attend the unveiling ceremony next month.

The OG 'Bridget Jones' flick came out in 2001 ... landing Zellweger her first of four Academy Award nods -- she didn't win the award for that movie, but she's won two since -- and launching a four-movie franchise. The 'Bridget Jones' series has grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide.

BTW ... Renée has made it clear she'd jump right back into the character if Helen Fielding -- the woman who created Bridget Jones -- writes another script. So perhaps this statue's just the impetus needed to get 'Bridget Jones 5' off the ground!

Bridget Jones will join Mary Poppins, Batman, Bugs Bunny, Mr. Bean, Harry Potter, Paddington Bear, Chris Washington -- Daniel Kaluuya's character from the movie "Get Out" -- and many more iconic characters on the trail in Leicester Square.