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Jet Li's Arrival Causes Chaos at LAX, Fans Mob Film Star, on Video

Jet Li Jet Lag?!? 😴✈️ No Chance After This LAX Welcome!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Jet Stream Chaos
Video: Jet Li Mobbed at LAX: Iconic Martial Artist And Actor Swarmed by Massive Crowds
TMZ.com

Sorry, Brad Pitt -- there’s A-list fame ... and then there’s the absolute frenzy surrounding Jet Li touching down at Los Angeles International Airport!

TMZ's got footage of the action -- and TBH it looked less like an airport arrival and more like a full-blown movie premiere ... with hordes of fans fully swarming the martial arts icon in perfect sync as he cruised down the escalators.

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TMZ.com

People were packed in tight ... clutching photos, posters, and pens, all desperate for an autograph -- basically turning baggage claim into Jet Li mania.

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TMZ.com

But weirdly, the whole thing was shockingly calm and organized ... no chaos, no meltdowns, just pure admiration and some for the "Lethal Weapon 4" legend.

At one point, the whole crowd even broke into a synchronized chant of his name while escorting him through the airport. Honestly, TSA should’ve just handed him the keys to the terminal!

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