Jet Li's Arrival Causes Chaos at LAX, Fans Mob Film Star, on Video

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Play video content Video: Jet Li Mobbed at LAX: Iconic Martial Artist And Actor Swarmed by Massive Crowds TMZ.com

Sorry, Brad Pitt -- there’s A-list fame ... and then there’s the absolute frenzy surrounding Jet Li touching down at Los Angeles International Airport!

TMZ's got footage of the action -- and TBH it looked less like an airport arrival and more like a full-blown movie premiere ... with hordes of fans fully swarming the martial arts icon in perfect sync as he cruised down the escalators.

People were packed in tight ... clutching photos, posters, and pens, all desperate for an autograph -- basically turning baggage claim into Jet Li mania.

But weirdly, the whole thing was shockingly calm and organized ... no chaos, no meltdowns, just pure admiration and some for the "Lethal Weapon 4" legend.