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Teddy Swims Says Coachella Sun Badly Burned Him, Going Back for Stagecoach

Teddy Swims Coachella Sun Went Scorched Earth on My Skin!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
042426 teddy swims kal
PRACTICING SAFE SUN
Video: Teddy Swims Shares Coachella Sunburn Experience, Heading Back for Stagecoach
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Teddy Swims says he had a blast at Coachella ... but, he didn't enjoy his body being blasted by the sun -- telling us he's got a nasty sunburn from back-to-back weekends in the desert.

We caught up with Teddy at LAX on Friday ... and, we asked him how he's doing after twice rocking the Coachella stage earlier this month.

Teddy Swims Performance Pics
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Teddy Swims Performance Pics Launch Gallery
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Swims says his skin isn't loving all the time in Coachella Valley ... but notes he'll just have to tough it out -- after all, he's headed to Stagecoach, the major country music festival, Friday.

TS says he doesn't know which festival is better -- he's never been to Stagecoach -- but, he looks forward to figuring it out.

We also talked to Teddy about his tats ... including what he's got on his famous buttcheeks ... watch the clip all the way through to hear who.

Teddy Swims & Tiago PZK Backstage Giving Each Other Tattoos
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Tats Not Coming Off! Launch Gallery
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The singer famously took his friendship to a new, permanent level with Tiago PZK ... when the pair gave each other tattoos backstage at Lollapalooza Argentina in 2025.

Have fun in the desert this weekend Teddy ... and stock up on sunblock!

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