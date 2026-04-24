Teddy Swims Says Coachella Sun Badly Burned Him, Going Back for Stagecoach

Play video content Video: Teddy Swims Shares Coachella Sunburn Experience, Heading Back for Stagecoach TMZ.com

Teddy Swims says he had a blast at Coachella ... but, he didn't enjoy his body being blasted by the sun -- telling us he's got a nasty sunburn from back-to-back weekends in the desert.

We caught up with Teddy at LAX on Friday ... and, we asked him how he's doing after twice rocking the Coachella stage earlier this month.

Swims says his skin isn't loving all the time in Coachella Valley ... but notes he'll just have to tough it out -- after all, he's headed to Stagecoach, the major country music festival, Friday.

TS says he doesn't know which festival is better -- he's never been to Stagecoach -- but, he looks forward to figuring it out.

We also talked to Teddy about his tats ... including what he's got on his famous buttcheeks ... watch the clip all the way through to hear who.

The singer famously took his friendship to a new, permanent level with Tiago PZK ... when the pair gave each other tattoos backstage at Lollapalooza Argentina in 2025.