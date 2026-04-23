Justin Bieber Celebrates Coachella Success With Cigar After Sushi Date

Justin Bieber finished a pair of fire performances at Coachella ... and he celebrated with a smoke ... puffing away on a cigar back in L.A. earlier this week.

The singer-songwriter left a sushi dinner with his wife, Hailey Bieber, after hanging with their pals Kylie and Kendall Jenner on Tuesday -- and, he immediately sparked up -- puffing away on a huge cigar while standing in the parking lot.

He lit the stogie with a tiny blowtorch ... smoking away in a bright orange sweater and a pair of bright pink shorts.

It's a well-deserved smoke ... obviously, Justin just crushed a pair of shows out in the Coachella Valley, which had die-hard fans -- including Billie Eilish -- absolutely losing their minds out in the desert.

Play video content Video: Justin Bieber Sings to Billie Eilish at Coachella Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival

Remember ... Bieber serenaded Eilish with his hit song "One Less Lonely Girl" ... making her totally melt onstage.