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Justin Bieber Celebrates Coachella Success With Cigar After Sushi Date

Justin Bieber Puff, Puff, Pleased Celebratory Cigar After Coachella

By TMZ Staff
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Justin Bieber Lights Up Cigar on Sushi Night With Wife Hailey Bieber
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Justin Bieber finished a pair of fire performances at Coachella ... and he celebrated with a smoke ... puffing away on a cigar back in L.A. earlier this week.

The singer-songwriter left a sushi dinner with his wife, Hailey Bieber, after hanging with their pals Kylie and Kendall Jenner on Tuesday -- and, he immediately sparked up -- puffing away on a huge cigar while standing in the parking lot.

He lit the stogie with a tiny blowtorch ... smoking away in a bright orange sweater and a pair of bright pink shorts.

It's a well-deserved smoke ... obviously, Justin just crushed a pair of shows out in the Coachella Valley, which had die-hard fans -- including Billie Eilish -- absolutely losing their minds out in the desert.

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Video: Justin Bieber Sings to Billie Eilish at Coachella
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Remember ... Bieber serenaded Eilish with his hit song "One Less Lonely Girl" ... making her totally melt onstage.

Anyway -- smoke up, Justin -- you've earned it!

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