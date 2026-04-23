Justin Bieber Celebrates Coachella Success With Cigar After Sushi Date
Justin Bieber Puff, Puff, Pleased Celebratory Cigar After Coachella
Justin Bieber finished a pair of fire performances at Coachella ... and he celebrated with a smoke ... puffing away on a cigar back in L.A. earlier this week.
The singer-songwriter left a sushi dinner with his wife, Hailey Bieber, after hanging with their pals Kylie and Kendall Jenner on Tuesday -- and, he immediately sparked up -- puffing away on a huge cigar while standing in the parking lot.
He lit the stogie with a tiny blowtorch ... smoking away in a bright orange sweater and a pair of bright pink shorts.
It's a well-deserved smoke ... obviously, Justin just crushed a pair of shows out in the Coachella Valley, which had die-hard fans -- including Billie Eilish -- absolutely losing their minds out in the desert.
Remember ... Bieber serenaded Eilish with his hit song "One Less Lonely Girl" ... making her totally melt onstage.
Anyway -- smoke up, Justin -- you've earned it!