Justin Bieber Fans Lose It Over Leaked Coachella Rehearsals, Tickets Hit $4K
Justin Bieber at Coachella Ticket Prices Spike ... Fans Excited For Classic JB!!!
Justin Bieber just sent last-minute Coachella ticket prices surging into the thousands of dollars -- and all it took was a few last-minute TikToks of him rehearsing to spark total chaos!
Leaked clips of JB running through classics like "Sorry," "One Less Lonely Girl" and "Boyfriend" got fans spiraling, 'cause it wasn't the "Swag" set they were bracing for ... it's set to be a full nostalgia takeover, which has fans scrambling for tickets.
Sources also tell TMZ he’s been out there sound-checking all his throwback hits -- basically pulling an "Eras Tour"-style pivot à la Taylor Swift, and going all-in on the classics.
Word spread fast, and now it’s a full-on frenzy. Resale prices have exploded in just days ... we’re talking nearly $4K for general admission weekend passes ... for context, they started at $649 back in September!
Last time Bieber was on tour was in 2022, where he later had to cancel the tour early after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome ... and with rumors swirling he might not tour again anytime soon, this suddenly feels like a blink-and-you-miss-it Bieber moment -- and looks like fans are all in on paying the price!