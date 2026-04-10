Justin Bieber Fans Lose It Over Leaked Coachella Rehearsals, Tickets Hit $4K

Justin Bieber just sent last-minute Coachella ticket prices surging into the thousands of dollars -- and all it took was a few last-minute TikToks of him rehearsing to spark total chaos!

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Leaked clips of JB running through classics like "Sorry," "One Less Lonely Girl" and "Boyfriend" got fans spiraling, 'cause it wasn't the "Swag" set they were bracing for ... it's set to be a full nostalgia takeover, which has fans scrambling for tickets.

Sources also tell TMZ he’s been out there sound-checking all his throwback hits -- basically pulling an "Eras Tour"-style pivot à la Taylor Swift, and going all-in on the classics.

Word spread fast, and now it’s a full-on frenzy. Resale prices have exploded in just days ... we’re talking nearly $4K for general admission weekend passes ... for context, they started at $649 back in September!