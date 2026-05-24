Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Grab Dinner in Montecito

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi brought their romance back stateside ... going on a cute dinner date with pals near Jenner's home in Montecito.

We've obtained photos of the pair walking into a low-key local joint ... on what looked like a double date, sources tell us.

Our sources say Kendall was very affectionate with Jacob ... slinging an arm around him and scratching the back of his neck -- while occasionally playing with his hair too.

Elordi was laughing and smiling throughout dinner, we're told ... and seemed in very high spirits.

Our sources say the pair left together ... with Jacob driving them away.

This is the second time we've seen the pair together in recent weeks ... remember, we obtained pics of them on a beach in Hawaii -- on what one eyewitness described as defintely a date.

Kendall and Jacob shared a bottle of something on the beach ... tipping back their elbows during the eventful afternoon.