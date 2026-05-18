Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi Were On A 'Cute Little Date,' But No PDA
Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi PDA-Free Beach Hang Screamed 'Cute Lil' Date'!!!
Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi look like they're on their way to become Hollywood’s hottest new maybe-couple -- and TMZ can reveal onlookers definitely got romantic vibes from the pair’s cozy Hawaii beach hang!
An eyewitness tells TMZ ... Kendall and Jacob looked like they were on a "cute little date" while relaxing together on a private beach in Kauai last weekend, sitting super close during the laid-back afternoon outing.
We’re told the chemistry between the two was obvious and they seemed to be having a really good time together -- though notably, there was no PDA.
Still, as you can see from the photo TMZ obtained, it was a seriously cozy sighting ... with the pair lounging beside a surfboard topped with trays of food while eating, sipping Avaline rosé, and chatting away like they didn’t have a care in the world.
Naturally, the sighting is only gonna fuel dating speculation after rumors first started swirling around the two during Coachella earlier this year.
Still, both stars are famously private about their love lives -- especially Kendall, who’s long been known as the most low-key KarJenner sister ... but yeah, if they’re trying to keep this under wraps, sipping wine together on a Hawaiian beach probably isn’t the stealthiest move!