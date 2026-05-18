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Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi Were On A 'Cute Little Date,' But No PDA

Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi PDA-Free Beach Hang Screamed 'Cute Lil' Date'!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi look like they're on their way to become Hollywood’s hottest new maybe-couple -- and TMZ can reveal onlookers definitely got romantic vibes from the pair’s cozy Hawaii beach hang!

An eyewitness tells TMZ ... Kendall and Jacob looked like they were on a "cute little date" while relaxing together on a private beach in Kauai last weekend, sitting super close during the laid-back afternoon outing.

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TMZ.com

We’re told the chemistry between the two was obvious and they seemed to be having a really good time together -- though notably, there was no PDA.

Still, as you can see from the photo TMZ obtained, it was a seriously cozy sighting ... with the pair lounging beside a surfboard topped with trays of food while eating, sipping Avaline rosé, and chatting away like they didn’t have a care in the world.

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Naturally, the sighting is only gonna fuel dating speculation after rumors first started swirling around the two during Coachella earlier this year.

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Still, both stars are famously private about their love lives -- especially Kendall, who’s long been known as the most low-key KarJenner sister ... but yeah, if they’re trying to keep this under wraps, sipping wine together on a Hawaiian beach probably isn’t the stealthiest move!

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