Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi Were On A 'Cute Little Date,' But No PDA

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi look like they're on their way to become Hollywood’s hottest new maybe-couple -- and TMZ can reveal onlookers definitely got romantic vibes from the pair’s cozy Hawaii beach hang!

An eyewitness tells TMZ ... Kendall and Jacob looked like they were on a "cute little date" while relaxing together on a private beach in Kauai last weekend, sitting super close during the laid-back afternoon outing.

We’re told the chemistry between the two was obvious and they seemed to be having a really good time together -- though notably, there was no PDA.

Still, as you can see from the photo TMZ obtained, it was a seriously cozy sighting ... with the pair lounging beside a surfboard topped with trays of food while eating, sipping Avaline rosé, and chatting away like they didn’t have a care in the world.

Naturally, the sighting is only gonna fuel dating speculation after rumors first started swirling around the two during Coachella earlier this year.