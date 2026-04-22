Kendall Jenner Reportedly Spending Time With Jacob Elordi Amid Romance Rumors

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are getting cozy, spending a lot of time together during what appears to be a budding romance, according to a new report.

PEOPLE magazine, citing a source, reports that the supermodel and the actor have been "hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple months.”

Rumors that Kendell and Jacob are more than just friends started during the first weekend of Coachella, where they were constantly spotted together by fans who gossiped about the sightings online.

In the past, Kendall has dated a bunch of celebs, including Bad Bunny, Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin and A$AP Rocky. Jacob has also had his fair share of relationships with famous people, such as Olivia Jade, Kaia Gerber, Zendaya and Joey King.