Ryan Clark Speaks Out Amid ESPN Layoffs, Sends Prayers To Impacted Colleagues

Ryan Clark is sending some words of encouragement to all his coworkers getting axed from ESPN ... saying he hopes they all land on their feet -- while admitting he knows exactly what they're going through.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back and ex-ESPN talent went to X to share his kind message on Tuesday ... saying, "Sending prayers and love to all those laid off today by ESPN."

"So many of you have poured your life into that company, & I know how you’re feeling right now. My hope is as this door closes another opens for you all. God bless!"

Some big names are reportedly out of the job ... including Clark, Karl Ravech, Tom Pelissero, David Lloyd and more -- the list is growing.

Clark getting laid off was the most notable ... largely because of how it went down -- news of the move went public while he was on air for "NFL Live" on Monday.

Clark worked for the network for more than a decade ... appearing on numerous shows.

The Athletic reported ESPN wasn't happy with how Clark went after colleague Peter Schrager in an on-air argument in September 2025.

He also went to Instagram on Tuesday ... saying, "Before the madness of yesterday, I woke up, got in my Tundra, drove to Planet Fitness, and got to work."