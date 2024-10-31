Ryan Clark Wears Realistic Bill Belichick Halloween Costume

Bill Belichick-themed Halloween costumes are clearly in this year -- not only are his current and former lovers dressing up as him for the October holiday ... so is his colleague, Ryan Clark!!

The former Pittsburgh Steelers safety rocked a realistic Belichick 'fit while appearing on Wednesday's episode of "Inside the NFL" ... complete with a wig and, of course, a cut-sleeve Patriots hoodie.

Clark did an impression of Bill while in the get-up too -- going off on a bit of a "Do your job!" rant to open the show.

The ensemble was, however, met with some mixed reviews ... as several X users raced to their keyboards to blast him for appearing in "whiteface."

Nonetheless, Belichick -- who dressed up as Clark by wearing some of the former NFLer's signature stylish garb -- didn't seem to have much issue with it ... in fact, he told Clark to switch chairs with him to make it even more authentic.

It's now the third time this week Belichick's been the center of a high-profile Halloween costume -- his ex, Linda Holliday, wore a "Kill Bill" look ... while his current girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, emulated one of his old New York Giants ensembles.