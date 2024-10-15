Bill Belichick Rips Jets Owner After Robert Saleh Exit, 'Ready, Fire, Aim'

You can probably cross Bill Belichick off the list of potential replacements for Robert Saleh -- the legendary head coach pulled no punches when sharing his thoughts on the New York Jets' recent change on the sidelines ... claiming it was yet another rash decision made by the team's owner, Woody Johnson.

The eight-time Super Bowl winner went in on the state of the organization during his second-quarter appearance on the "Manningcast" with Peyton and Eli ... saying point blank, he's no fan of Gang Green -- especially after Saleh got the boot a week ago.

"Coach Saleh did a good job with that program," Belichick said during "Monday Night Football."

"He brought in a culture, a level of toughness and competitiveness."

The Patriots great acknowledged the offense's slow start to the 2024-25 campaign ... but ultimately, the Jets aren't that far away from getting on track.

Peyton agreed ... saying he felt it was "quite early" to pull the plug on the Saleh experiment in exchange for interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.

Belichick explained it's par for the course for New York ... adding, "That's kinda what it's been there with the Jets. They've barely won over 30% in the last 10 years. The owner being the owner ... just ready, fire, aim."

Of course, BB has ties to the Jets -- he was their head coach on two separate occasions ... but never officially coached a game for them.

He famously resigned one day into his second stint with the squad to join the New England Patriots ... by scribbling a brief note on a napkin, which he joked about with the Manning brothers on Monday.