Aaron Rodgers Denies Getting Robert Saleh Fired, I Resent Those Allegations!

Aaron Rodgers says he's not going to waste his time addressing the "ridiculous" narratives surrounding Robert Saleh's firing ... insisting he had nothing to do with the New York Jets giving his now-former coach the boot -- and that's all he's gonna say about it.

The four-time MVP joined "The Pat McAfee Show" minutes ago to discuss Saleh's recent unemployment ... and he had nothing but praise for the guy -- even claiming he was a big reason why he joined the Jets prior to the 2023-24 season.

Rodgers said they had a solid relationship for several years ... and he said he has a ton of respect for Saleh, so the news is a reminder of how tough the business side of football can be.

But as for all the speculation that Rodgers pulled the trigger on the move, the quarterback adamantly denied being involved ... adding he resented the accusations and labeled them "patently false."

Rodgers also revealed he did receive a call from Jets owner Woody Johnson on Monday ... but they did not discuss the impending move -- nor did he have an obligation to run it by him first.