Mark Sanchez Says Jets Shouldn't Fire Robert Saleh, Let It Play Out!

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are stumbling out the gates in 2024 ... but ex-NFL QB Mark Sanchez says the last thing they need to do is make a change on the sidelines -- telling TMZ Sports they need to ride it out with Robert Saleh.

We caught up with the Fox Sports commentator at LAX amid Gang Green's 2-2 start ... and asked what he felt about folks saying NY's head coach should be on the hot seat following a 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos.

"This past game was just an ugly game, they would had to win ugly," Sanchez said. "And they lost by a point, or whatever it was. In a rainy game like that, you need one ball to bounce your way; you need to make a field goal, something."

Despite the most recent outcome, Sanchez isn't pressing the panic button just yet ... and said the best thing to do is be patient.

"I wouldn't worry too much. There's plenty of turmoil in [the AFC East]. It seems like Buffalo is the early leader, and everybody is chasing them."

Sanchez mentioned how the Big Apple is a tough market to play in ... and he'd know, as he was under center for the Jets from 2009-13.

The 37-year-old explained the highs are high ... but when the losses start to pile up, people are quick to call for jobs. But while some believe a change could salvage the current season, Sanchez says that's not the way.

"You have to let this thing play out," he said. "Especially this year. You got to let these guys finish what they started. You get the most out of Aaron and all the guys they have."

We also got his thoughts on Bryce Young and his situation with the Carolina Panthers -- and like the Jets -- he said he'll be just fine.

"A lot of these guys get second chances other places," he said. "Look at Sam Darnold, look at some of these other guys, they have plenty of tread left on the tires."