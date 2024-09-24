Todd McShay Blames Travis Kelce's Woes On Newfound Fame, Jet-Setting W/ Taylor Swift

Play video content The Ryen Russillo Podcast

Travis Kelce's recent woes on the field are easily explainable ... at least according to ex-ESPN analyst Todd McShay, who says it's clear as day to him that the tight end is struggling because of all his newfound fame and his offseason jet-setting with Taylor Swift.

The NFL draft guru didn't mince a single word when talking about the matter on "The Ryen Russillo Podcast" on Monday ... saying he has no idea why pundits around the league seem to refuse to discuss the impact Kelce's high-profile offseason has had on his game.

"Are we not allowed to say that he's out of shape?" McShay said bluntly on the show. "That he's been partying all offseason? That he's been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world? That he's drinking -- going to the U.S. Open and he's got cocktails?"

McShay made it clear he isn't blaming Swift for it all ... but he said the lifestyle that's come with dating the popstar just simply hasn't been conducive to starting an NFL season in tip-top shape.

"What I do know is," he said, "I want you to take a picture from preseason 2022 and take a picture preseason 2024. They're barely the same human being, Ryen."

34-year-old Kelce has recorded just eight catches this season for 69 yards -- putting him on pace for his lowest numbers since 2014.

Patrick Mahomes has said the issue is simply defenses are doing all they can to take him away -- but McShay clearly sees things differently.

"Here's the thing," McShay said, "bottom line with Kelce, the coverage and the respect he gets is the same, the athlete is not."