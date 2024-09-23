Travis Kelce Appears Dejected After Taylor Swift Misses Chiefs Game

Travis Kelce looked dispirited on the sidelines after Taylor Swift was an apparent no-show at Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game -- prompting people online to theorize what if anything was wrong with him.

In a viral video, the Chiefs star tight end was captured with a long face as he took a break to watch his team play against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia.

Check out the brief clip ... Travis sat on a bench with his head down, wiping one eye with his hand and glancing to one side. He seemed a little sad, but it's not clear by what or if it was nothing at all.

Still, that didn't stop some from commenting on X with one person saying Travis appeared tired.

Another blamed Taylor, claiming Travis had been "Swifted."

A third said Travis "looks absolutely DONE" and a fourth speculated this would be his last season because he doesn't give a "s*** about football anymore."

Whatever the case ... the Chiefs went on to beat the Falcons 22-17, while Taylor -- Travis' biggest fan -- was not pictured once at the arena.