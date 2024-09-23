Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Travis Kelce Appears Dejected After Taylor Swift Misses Chiefs Game

Travis Kelce Sad Sack On Sidelines .... During Taylorless Game

Travis Kelce looked dispirited on the sidelines after Taylor Swift was an apparent no-show at Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game -- prompting people online to theorize what if anything was wrong with him.

In a viral video, the Chiefs star tight end was captured with a long face as he took a break to watch his team play against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia.

Check out the brief clip ... Travis sat on a bench with his head down, wiping one eye with his hand and glancing to one side. He seemed a little sad, but it's not clear by what or if it was nothing at all.

Still, that didn't stop some from commenting on X with one person saying Travis appeared tired.

Another blamed Taylor, claiming Travis had been "Swifted."

A third said Travis "looks absolutely DONE" and a fourth speculated this would be his last season because he doesn't give a "s*** about football anymore."

Whatever the case ... the Chiefs went on to beat the Falcons 22-17, while Taylor -- Travis' biggest fan -- was not pictured once at the arena.

On Saturday night, Taylor was spotted grabbing dinner with her buddy, Gigi Hadid, at The Corner Store restaurant in Manhattan. Unlike Travis, Taylor was out and about having a good ol' time.

