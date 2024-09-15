Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Taylor Swift Arrives at Arrowhead Stadium in Oversized Shirt for Bengals Game

Taylor Swift Back in Her Sunday Routine ... Arrives at Chiefs Game with Famous Friend!!!

Taylor Swift's showing her Kansas City stripes ... pulling up to her boyfriend Travis Kelce's second game of the season in an oversized K.C. shirt dress for his matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The singer-songwriter has just arrived at Arrowhead Stadium for the game ... wearing a bright red Chiefs shirt, with the large arrowhead logo on the front.

She's not on her own at this one ... striding into the game with singer Danielle Haim at her side -- who showed up in her own bright red top.

It's Taylor and Travis' second game of the year, but the first on a Sunday. T-Swift came out to support her man in his opening game on Thursday, September 5 -- going crazy while watching his team win 27-20 over the Baltimore Ravens.

Swift pounded on the glass in her K.C. suite while dancing around during the first game ... hanging out with Travis' mom Donna and dad Ed.

She was without her close pal Brittany Mahomes in the first game, BTW ... though they hung out at the US Open just days after the first game -- putting rumors the two are beefing over politics to bed.

Unclear if Britt plans to join her friend for today's game ... but, the pair are both regulars in the stadium -- so, maybe a quick hello if not a full-on hang.

Speaking of politics ... Taylor's heading out to a game just hours after Donald Trump posted that he hates the singer -- something that doesn't seem to be stopping her good mood.

The game just kicked off ... and, we expect a broadcast full of Taylor!

