Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again

donald trump and kamala harris truth getty 1
Getty

Donald Trump says there will not be a debate round 3 against Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

The 45th POTUS took to his social media platform Truth Social Thursday to address whether he'd go toe-to-toe with his opponent for president again ... equating the current VP to a prizefighter who just lost a huge bout -- who immediately demands a rematch.

donald trump refusing rematch debate

DJT says he's the clear winner against "Comrade Kamala Harris" ... saying polls show he won.

Trump says Harris refused to debate him on Fox News, CBS and NBC already ... and, instead of debating him a second time, Trump says she should focus on fixing real issues in the country.

Trump previously debated President Joe Biden in June, leading to the incumbent dropping out of the race and Harris' subsequent nomination.

091024_harris_trump_debate_biden_kal
YOU'RE RUNNING AGAINST ME NOW!!!
ABC

In the post, DJT slams Kamala and Joe Biden for their immigration policy, saying they're allowing criminals and mentally deranged people to roam the streets in the U.S., and calls out high inflation during their administration.

091024_harris_trump_debate_pets_kal
THEY'RE DOING WHAT?!?
ABC

Tuesday night's debate was full of viral moments ... from the hesitant handshake that set the tone for the evening, to Trump's claims that immigrants are eating pet dogs and cats in Ohio.

091124_tmz_live_swift_kal
SWIFTIE SUPPORT
TMZ.com

While people have been split about the debate performance -- along party lines, unsurprisingly -- Harris certainly walked away with a big prize ... Taylor Swift's endorsement.

Getty

That's a wrap for this year though ... 'cause Donald says there's no chance of a rematch.

