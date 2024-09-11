Donald Trump Bizarrely Claims Migrants Eat Cats and Dogs During Debate

Donald Trump pushed a wild conspiracy theory about Haitian immigrants eating American pets during Tuesday's debate – prompting Kamala Harris to bust out in laughter onstage.

Trump delivered his bizarre response after ABC News moderator David Muir asked the Republican presidential nominee about why he killed a bill in Congress that would have secured the southern border.

DT began by responding to a previous statement by Kamala about people leaving Trump's rallies early because they're tired of his shtick.

Trump falsely claimed no one goes to Kamala's rallies except people who are bussed in and paid by the Democratic presidential candidate. Kamala turned to Trump and flashed a smile, staring perplexed at him.

Trump then went into a diatribe about millions of undocumented migrants streaming into our country. He said the migrants – namely Haitians -- were eating cats and dogs in Springfield, Ohio.

Kamala couldn't contain herself and started chuckling while shaking her head in disbelief.

Muir fact checked Trump on the spot, citing a Springfield city manager who said no pets had been harmed in the city.

