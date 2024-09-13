Trump Now Says Haitian Migrants Are Stealing Geese in Springfield, Ohio

Play video content FOX

Donald Trump now has geese on the brain after promoting his conspiracy theory Haitian migrants are eating pet animals in Ohio.

The Republican presidential nominee spoke onstage at his Arizona rally Thursday night -- and made some eye-opening comments about geese, days after falsely claiming Haitians were chowing down on cats and dogs in Springfield, OH.

Trump said, “They’re taking the geese. You know where the geese are? In the park. In the lake. And even walking off with their pets ... These people are the worst.”

During Tuesday night's debate with Kamala Harris, Trump claimed immigrants in Springfield were wrecking the way of life in the community, referencing a debunked conspiracy about Haitian migrants. Trump said migrants were "eating the cats, eating the dogs, they're eating the pets."

But local officials disputed Trump's accusations, saying there's no evidence to prove immigrants are committing these acts. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, also rejected those claims.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, however, defended the reports of geese-snatching on X, referencing a police call in which a resident said he saw 4 Haitians each carrying a goose.