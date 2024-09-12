Donald Trump No Longer Facing 2 Charges in Georgia Election Case

Donald Trump's week has taken a turn for the better after Tuesday's presidential debate ... the former prez is no longer facing 2 of the charges in the Georgia election subversion case.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee tossed out 2 criminal counts against 45 in the case on Thursday.

The ruling -- which hasn't been formally applied to Trump yet because his case has been paused pending appeals -- means DT will no longer face trial for one count of conspiring to file false documents and one count of filing false documents.

The former president and his allies were previously accused of illegally trying to reverse the 2020 presidential election result in the Peach State.

However, Trump isn't fully out of the woods yet in the election case ... as he still faces a charge for allegedly violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Trump's team is seeing it as a win, nonetheless ... with his attorney Steve Sadow noting in a statement that they "have prevailed once again."

He continued ... "The trial court has decided that counts 15 and 27 in the indictment must be quashed/dismissed."

Trump has faced a number of legal woes this year, having previously been found guilty on 34 charges tied to a hush-money scheme involving porn star Stormy Daniels.

The businessman's reelection bid also faced a setback after President Joe Biden exited the presidential race, with Vice President Kamala Harris stepping in and taking on Trump.

Many said the VP triumphed over Trump during this week's debate ... where DT went viral for his comments about illegal immigrants getting transgender surgery and pets being consumed by immigrants in a small Ohio city.