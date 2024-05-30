Donald Trump Guilty on All 34 Counts in Criminal Hush Money Trial

update

2:24 PM PT -- Donald Trump just addressed the media after leaving court -- and as expected, he called the verdict rigged ... continuing to insist he hadn't done anything wrong whatsoever.

DT used the moment as a mini stump speech of sorts ... saying the trial was just an example of the country being in decline, rattling off a lot of issues he sees in the U.S. and trying to tie all that to him being found guilty. Naturally, he blamed the Biden administration for this case being brought in the first place ... even though there's no evidence of that.

We'll be honest .. the guy looked defeated. He'll be back in court for sentencing in July.

Donald Trump has learned his fate in his hush money criminal trial out of New York -- and a jury of his peers was convinced he committed crimes.

The ex-Prez was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up his hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. The jury deliberated nearly 12 hours before reaching its verdict.

Trump was facing 34 counts related to the $130,000 hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels amid the 2016 election ... this to keep her quiet about an alleged affair.

Trump pleaded not guilty and was defiant throughout the trial.

Since hush money payments are not illegal in themselves, the prosecution was tasked with proving Trump falsified his business records so they did not have to be declared as a campaign expense. Prosecutors argued the endgame for Trump was hiding the payment so he could win the 2016 election.

Trump's defense attorney Todd Blanche maintained DT's innocence ... noting in his closing statements, "It's as true right now as it was on April 22. And that is President Trump is innocent. He did not commit any crimes, and the district attorney has not met their burden of proof -- period. The evidence is all in."

Trump faces a maximum of 4 years in prison, although typically defendants in such cases end up getting probation.

The trial has been quite the spectacle ... with Trump being held in contempt 10 times and fined $10K for violating the judge's gag order.

Daniels and Cohen both took the stand ... while 45 chose not to testify.

Daniels' testimony was particularly noteworthy, as the adult film actress testified about intimate details about her alleged dalliance with DT ... claiming Trump told her in the mid-2000s that he and wife Melania no longer shared a bedroom.

Of course, this is also historical ... the first time a U.S. president has been tried and convicted on criminal charges. Sentencing is set for a later date.