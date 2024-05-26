Trump Gets Aggressive after Getting Booed at Libertarian Convention

Play video content

Donald Trump clearly had trouble taking the heat at the Libertarian Party's convention Saturday, because he got super agitated after enduring a wave of boos.

Trump told folks at the convention, they should nominate him as its candidate, but members were having none of it and vocalized their objections.

The Party only gets a small fraction of votes, but that could make all the difference in a close race.

Trump was clearly frustrated, warning the crowd they should nominate him, but "Only do that if you want to win. If you want to lose, don't do that."

And then he got downright nasty, telling members, "Keep getting your 3 percent every 4 years!" That incited the crowd to boo louder ... booing until he left the state.

Trumps ends his speech after only 30 minutes after he is practically booed off stage pic.twitter.com/oJugTJTHaw — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 26, 2024 @BidenHQ

Trump has been reaching out to groups beyond his base lately. This past week he hit up the Bronx, which he lost big in 2020. Nonetheless, he made the pitch he's a better choice for people of color than Biden.

The biggest wild card in the race is clearly RFK Jr. The latest poll shows he's rising in popularity, polling at 17%. It's unclear which candidate gets hurt the most, but most pundits are saying the bigger casualty will be Biden.