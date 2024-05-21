Aaron Rodgers Explains Turning Down RFK Jr.'s VP Bid, Not Ready To Retire

Play video content New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers is opening up on his decision to forgo a political career -- at least for now -- saying he simply wasn't ready to walk away from his day job as the quarterback of the New York Jets.

AR8 spoke with the media at his team's OTAs on Tuesday ... when he addressed his name being thrown around as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s potential running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

Specifically, he was asked how seriously he considered the move ... and Rodgers explained he was facing a fork in the road -- but it ultimately came down to one thing.

"I love Bobby," Rodgers said minutes ago. "We had a couple of really nice conversations but there were really two options -- retire and be his VP or keep playing. I wanna keep playing."

As we previously reported, RFK Jr. chose Northern California-based attorney Nicole Shanahan to be on his ticket ... introducing her at a press conference back in March.

But RFK Jr. even confirmed 40-year-old Rodgers was "near the top" of his list for the gig ... as well as Jesse Ventura and Mike Rowe.

Rodgers said the VP consideration was "a real thing" ... but ultimately, it just wasn't for him.

The two sides are super tight ... so it's fair to assume Rodgers will still be supporting his buddy -- just in a different capacity.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.