Aaron Rodgers Gets In Grueling Workout, Achilles Appears A-OK

Aaron Rodgers Grinds Through Santa Monica Workout ... Achilles Appears A-OK
Aaron Rodgers' surgically repaired Achilles is already looking game ready ... as it seemed to hold up extremely well during a grueling workout in Santa Monica over the weekend.
The New York Jets quarterback hit up a popular staircase in the city on Friday afternoon with a couple members of the USC football team ... and he sure looked like a guy who had two healthy legs underneath him.
The 40-year-old went up and down the stairs over and over again -- with pace every time -- and the exercise was such a grind, it actually seemed he was on the verge of upchucking.
But, at no point did it appear his Achilles was bothering him ... an obviously great sign for the Jets.
As you know by now, the 10-time Pro Bowler had to miss the entirety of the 2023-24 season ... after he blew out the tendon just a few minutes into NY's opener on Sept. 11.
Clearly, though, it's healed up nicely.
happy to see you too @AaronRodgers12 😃 pic.twitter.com/dx8Vg5Ym3j— New York Jets (@nyjets) April 15, 2024 @nyjets
The Jets will get an up-close look at it all themselves starting on Monday -- as Rodgers showed up to the team's voluntary offseason program in NY minutes ago with a smile on his face.
If Aaron's still somewhat limited -- there won't be a need for panic, as regular season games are still some five months away. Although based on Friday's footage, doesn't seem there will be any breath holding necessary for Jets fans from here.