Aaron Rodgers Named Jets' Most Inspirational Player Despite 4-Snap Season

Aaron Rodgers has received a huge honor from the Jets -- he was just named the team's Most Inspirational Player ... this despite only playing a few seconds for NY in the 2023 season.

The Jets revealed the award for their signal-caller on Friday morning ... announcing the injured quarterback got the trophy over stars like Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams and others.

Head coach Robert Saleh explained at a meeting with reporters just minutes ago that players themselves made the choice ... saying that it shows just how valuable Rodgers was to the team this season -- even though he couldn't actually get off the sidelines.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh explains how Aaron Rodgers was voted Gang Green’s ‘most inspirational player’, reacts to Quincy Williams missing the #ProBowl, Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner getting selected for the second season in a row #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/4xcvhpZUvC — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) January 5, 2024 @nypostsports

"I've said it a million times," Saleh said, "he loves his teammates and his teammates love him."

"He's a tremendous human and well-deserving of the award."

Rodgers, of course, arrived in New York with Super Bowl expectations, but he tore his Achilles just four snaps into the season-opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11 ... and never returned to the field.

He did work like a mad man to get back -- and he actually ended up returning to Jets practices late in the year, albeit in a limited capacity. And, clearly, his teammates appreciated the effort.