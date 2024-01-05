Aaron Rodgers Named Jets' Most Inspirational Player Despite 4-Snap Season
1/5/2024 11:29 AM PT
Aaron Rodgers has received a huge honor from the Jets -- he was just named the team's Most Inspirational Player ... this despite only playing a few seconds for NY in the 2023 season.
The Jets revealed the award for their signal-caller on Friday morning ... announcing the injured quarterback got the trophy over stars like Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams and others.
Head coach Robert Saleh explained at a meeting with reporters just minutes ago that players themselves made the choice ... saying that it shows just how valuable Rodgers was to the team this season -- even though he couldn't actually get off the sidelines.
#Jets HC Robert Saleh explains how Aaron Rodgers was voted Gang Green’s ‘most inspirational player’, reacts to Quincy Williams missing the #ProBowl, Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner getting selected for the second season in a row #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/4xcvhpZUvC— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) January 5, 2024 @nypostsports
"I've said it a million times," Saleh said, "he loves his teammates and his teammates love him."
"He's a tremendous human and well-deserving of the award."
Rodgers, of course, arrived in New York with Super Bowl expectations, but he tore his Achilles just four snaps into the season-opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11 ... and never returned to the field.
He did work like a mad man to get back -- and he actually ended up returning to Jets practices late in the year, albeit in a limited capacity. And, clearly, his teammates appreciated the effort.
Other Jets who won awards this season included linebacker Quincy Williams -- who took home MVP honors -- and running back Breece Hall, who got the trophy for Most Courageous Player.