Aaron Rodgers Throws Passes At Jets Workout ... As 21-Day Practice Window Opens

Aaron Rodgers has taken yet another step toward making an improbable comeback this season ... returning to Jets practice Wednesday -- albeit in a very limited capacity.

Rodgers got back on the New York training field with his teammates just minutes after head coach Robert Saleh revealed the star quarterback has now been cleared for "functional football activity."

79 days after his Achilles injury, Aaron Rodgers is back on the practice field. pic.twitter.com/U2i2z4u7JX — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 29, 2023 @snyjets

However, the sight of Rodgers on the field doesn't necessarily mean he's anywhere close to game action ... as Saleh told reporters that, for now, it's just another small jump in his rehab progression.

The 40-year-old, who now has 21 days to return to game action after his practice was opened, is expected to do little more than simulate in-game dropbacks and throw to teammates during workouts over the next few days. Still, it's a good sign for the Jets nonetheless, considering Rodgers tore his Achilles less than three months ago.

Saleh, meanwhile, stressed they will not push the signal-caller too hard, even if he looks good.

"There's certain things that he's been cleared that we are going to allow him to do," Saleh said ... before adding, "Aaron is not going to do anything to put himself in harm's way."

For Rodgers' part, he said on Tuesday on the "Pat McAfee Show" that he'll only return to in-game action this season if he's healthy enough ... and if the Jets are in playoff contention.