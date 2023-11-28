Aaron Rodgers Says Return This Season Depends On Jets' Playoff Chances, Health

Play video content ESPN

Aaron Rodgers says his return to the football field is contingent on two big factors ... revealing he will only suit up again this season if the New York Jets are still in playoff contention and he is fully healthy.

The four-time NFL MVP was at the Jets training facility when he made his weekly appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday ... and he gave a significant update on his Achilles recovery timeline.

Rodgers explained the first step in his potential return during the 2023-24 season is evaluating his health and playing ability ... and if he's not able to move around and protect himself on the field, he won't risk it.

If he's cleared by doctors and is satisfied with his athleticism, Rodgers will then assess where the Jets stand in terms of playoff chances.

"It's health first, and then can I play, are we alive for the playoffs, second," Rodgers said ... adding as of right now, he is not to the point where he could even consider playing.

There's been talk around the NFL that Rodgers is eyeing a Christmas Eve return when the Jets take on the Commanders at MetLife Stadium in Jersey ... just over three months after his initial injury, which would be one of the fastest bounce-backs from an Achilles tear in NFL history.

The Jets' remaining schedule is a bit of a mixed bag -- they play winnable games against the Patriots and Washington, but also face off against the Texans, Browns, and Dolphins, all legit playoff contenders.

Worth noting -- many Jets and NFL fans have been concerned about Rodgers being hellbent on returning ... especially because New York's offensive line is dreadful, and he would undoubtedly lack protection up front.

In fact, the Jets have allowed 47 sacks this season ... the third most across the league.