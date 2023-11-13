Aaron Rodgers Aiming For Mid-December Return From Achilles Injury

Aaron Rodgers is doubling down on his targeted return to the football field ... revealing he's hoping to make his big comeback from his Achilles injury in mid-December.

The New York Jets quarterback -- who said last week he was eyeing suiting up in "a few fortnights" -- made his intentions crystal clear in a pregame interview with NBC's Melissa Stark, who relayed the news during the Sunday Night Football broadcast.

"He said, 'I know it sounds insane, but you do a good surgery, you have a good patient, it makes this possible,'" Stark told Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth.

Rodgers also stated he was working out on a weight-limited treadmill at 50% of his body weight ... and planned to bump up to 75% this week.

The update lines up exactly with what TMZ Sports reported just a few days ago -- our sources told us Rodgers is recovering at a historic rate ... and he's basically in uncharted territory with how he's improving by the day.

If he does come back before Christmas, it will be much faster than the usual 9+ months it tends to take for an athlete to get to 100% before returning to action.

Rodgers has shown he's busting his ass in rehab -- he's been slinging the pigskin prior to Jets games recently ... and has been walking without assistance or any sort of limp.