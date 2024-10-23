Patrick Mahomes Sr. Begins Jail Sentence For DWI Conviction

Patrick Mahomes Sr. is back behind bars, but he has not been accused of further wrongdoing -- TMZ Sports has learned he's simply begun serving his sentence for his most recent DWI conviction.

A Smith County jail official tells us ... the father of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes was booked on Tuesday afternoon at around 4:53 PM and took a new mug shot. He's now not expected to be released until Halloween.

Of course, the 10-day stint in the slammer was all planned ... as it was a condition of the plea agreement Mahomes Sr. reached with prosecutors stemming from his Feb. 3 arrest for drunk driving in Tyler, Texas.

As part of his pact with officials, Mahomes Sr. agreed to plead guilty to DWI third or more ... and was ordered to five years of probation in addition to the brief jail sentence.

You'll recall, body cam footage we obtained showed Mahomes Sr. had actually tried to avoid the situation entirely on the night of his arrest ... by evoking his son's name.

Play video content

In the police video, Mahomes Sr. can be heard pleading with cops to let him off easy ... telling one officer, "My son is getting ready to play in the f***ing Super Bowl, OK? Just listen to me. I am not drunk. I promise you. I've had some drinks. But he can't have this right now. Listen, this can't happen."

Following his September sentencing hearing in the case, Mahomes Sr. told reporters he's given up drinking in wake of the arrest.