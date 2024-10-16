Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Patrick Mahomes Reveals Taylor Swift Often Bakes with His Daughter Sterling

Patrick Mahomes is revealing the unexpected perks to his teammate Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift ... the pop star has been spending quality time with his daughter, Sterling.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback made an appearance on "The Drive" podcast Tuesday, where he confessed his 3-year-old has been whipping up baked goods with Taylor in the kitchen.

As Patrick put it ... his daughter is a "big baker," so she and Taylor have made "some stuff together" ... and the football star hinted he's tried one or two of the goodies.

However, it seems Taylor hasn't made the baked goods with Sterling's parents in mind, with Patrick clarifying the Grammy winner hasn't "specifically" made the treat for him.

Though, he has had a number of muffins and donuts courtesy of the superstar.

Not that Taylor would complain ... she has become close with Patrick and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, since linking up with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end last year.

Don't forget, Taylor famously made homemade Pop-Tarts last season for Travis and his teammates ... however, Patrick admitted he never got his hands on one of those.

Nonetheless, PM promised TS is as good a baker as she is a singer, adding ... "It is as good as everybody has talked about. She is great when it comes to baking."

Of course, Patrick isn't the only one to sing the praises of Taylor's palate. Travis recently credited Taylor for convincing him to try other kinds of foods, after being a "picky" eater for years.

His brother, Jason Kelce, even quipped on the "New Heights" podcast ... "My girl Tay is getting you opened up. She’s introducing new foods to you, and it has been one of the greatest things that I’ve been happy about."

Thank goodness Taylor is a pro in the kitchen!!!

